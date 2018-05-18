Politics "Digitization chance for developing countries" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Thursday took part at the Strategic Dialogue for the Western Balkans. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, May 18, 2018 | 09:33 Tweet Share

It was organized by the World Economic Forum in Sofia within the framework of the Western Balkans Summit, the Serbian government announced.

The meeting was attended by world political leaders, representatives of international organizations, economic and youth organizations, who talked about three key topics for the region: the economic development of the Western Balkans, digital connectivity and the strengthening of the role of a new generation of young leaders.



Brnabic opened the second panel within the meeting, "Meeting the future by building a digital ecosystem", where she talked about digital transformation and development of the region.



At the beginning of the presentation she emphasised that digitization encourages creativity, innovation, inclusion and modernization of our societies.



Digitisation is a chance for developing countries to catch up with technologically developed countries and reduce the gap in technology and business practices, the Prime Minister said.



The digital agenda for the Western Balkans, as she pointed out, will allow for the reduction of roaming costs, greater coverage of broadband and the construction of e-Government and other electronic services.



Electronic infrastructure is equally important as road and rail infrastructure, and therefore its strengthening is one of Serbia's priorities, Brnabic said, adding that Serbia's goal is to reach EU standards by 2020 and that we have 100% coverage of the territory with that network.



Brnabic said digitization is not just IT - it is the key to launching entrepreneurial culture and further business development, pointing out that the IT sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in Serbia with more than 10% per year, contributing to GDP with about 5% , while the software export growth is 20% per year.



The Prime Minister said digitization is an important tool in reducing bureaucracy, increasing efficiency and changing focus on service users.



In the public administration, these are public services in the service of citizens, and in the economy it is unburdening from unnecessary procedures that make business difficult. That is why the goal of the government of Serbia is to do away with stamps for good, Brnabic underlined.



At the end of the presentation, she emphazised that Serbia is recognized today by companies such as Nordeus, Seven Bridges and Novi Sad Institute Biosens and added that she is proud of these and other domestic companies and institutions that have become world-renowned IT brands.



The Strategic Dialogue for the Western Balkans gathered more than 50 participants. Speakers at the beginning of the meeting were President of the World Economic Forum Borga Brenda, Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.



Other participants in the meeting were President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti, World Bank Director Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the World Economic Forum Europe Programme Martina Larkin, Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama, Prime Minister of Montenegro Dusko Markovic and others.