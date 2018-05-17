Politics Serbian foreign minister receives British ambassador First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic received on Thursday British Ambassador Denis Keefe. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, May 17, 2018 | 16:07 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, Keefe "delivered a letter of invitation from British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to attend the upcoming Western Balkans Summit."

This gathering, which will be held in London July 9-10, will be held in a series of summits on the Western Balkans since the Berlin Process, launched as an informal initiative by German Chancellor Angela Merkel in August 2014.



Dacic and Keefe exchanged views on the topics and expectations of the upcoming summit in London, especially in the fields of regional cooperation, security and cooperation in the field of economy.



Dacic informed Keefe of the previous activities of Serbia within the framework of the Berlin Process, as well as the priorities of our country at the forthcoming meeting in London.



During the meeting, the officials also discussed the current and upcoming activities on a bilateral level, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.