Thaci expects agreement "in six to nine months" Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said in Sofia that he was ready to continue dialogue with Belgrade and that an agreement could be signed in six to nine months. Thursday, May 17, 2018 | 14:30

Thaci told the media that he had spoken with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in the presence of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, B92's reporter in Sofia said on Thursday.

At the opening of the summit of the European Union and the Western Balkans in Thaci Sofia called for equal treatment of Kosovo and visa liberalization, his cabinet announced.



Thaci also said he was "pleased to confirm Kosovo's support for the content of the Summit's statement and Bulgaria's priorities."