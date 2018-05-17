Politics Pristina "initiates Plan B for Kosovo army" The Kosovo government has launched a Plan B for turning the Kosovo Security Force (KSF) into an army, writes Pristina-based Koha Ditore. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 17, 2018 | 12:25 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

This happened "because it is impossible to do it through constitutional amendments due to the veto of Serb MPs."

According to the new plan, the transition will take ten years.



A legal package pertaining to KSF's organizational structure has been sent to the prime minister's office and, after passing through the procedure, will be presented to the cabinet of the government, reports the daily.



It will then be sent to the Kosovo Assembly for voting. The document "does not foresee a four-year transition process but focuses on removing some limitations related to the capacity, mandate and the mission of the KSF," Koha said.



The Kosovo prime minister's office confirmed that the legal package was received from a relevant ministry, but that he had not yet been present at a government session.



"It is in the interests of the government that this happens as soon as possible, but always in cooperation with strategic partners," Koha quoted the office.