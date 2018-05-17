Politics Serbia and China in "comprehensive strategic partnership" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met on Wednesday in Belgrade with a delegation of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, May 17, 2018 | 11:40 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

During the meeting, Brnabic said that political relations of the two countries have reached the highest point of development in their history through a high level of cooperation in all areas, the Serbian government announces.

Brnabic described relations of the two countries as a comprehensive strategic partnership, and the People's Republic of China as a friendly country and the most important economic partner on the Asian continent.



She said that Serbia attaches special importance to cooperation through the 16+1 mechanism and considers it an integral part of the Belt and Road initiative of the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping,in which Serbia is a very active participant.



The interlocutors agreed that our country is a leader in the region of Central and Eastern Europe by the number of realized and contracted projects with China, on a bilateral basis, as well as through the mechanism of cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European (CEES) states.



Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress Cao Jianming expressed his belief that the next Summit of the Prime Ministers of the member countries of the China-CIE Cooperation Mechanism, which will be held in Sofia on 6-7 July will bring new ideas and proposals for a more successful follow-up within the framework of the mechanism, which is of great importance for the development of our countries.



Brnabic concluded that the China-CEES mechanism has opened a new perspective for bilateral cooperation between countries, primarily in the field of infrastructure through the construction of a transport network.



She pointed out that for Serbia the trilateral project of railway modernization through the construction of Belgrade-Budapest railway is particularly important, which is the first cross-border project under this cooperation mechanism.



The prime minister expressed her expectation that by the end of the year works on the construction of the Corridor 11 section from Preljina to Pozega will begin.



As no less important projects, the Prime Minister also mentioned the reconstruction of the thermo-electrical power plant Kostolac and the construction of the Serbian-Chinese industrial park in Borca.



The interlocutors estimated that it is important for Serbia that Belgrade has been given the opportunity to be the Center of the China-CIEZ mechanism for Transport and Infrastructure and recalled that the next meeting of the China-CIEZ transport ministers will be held in Belgrade in October this year.



In addition to infrastructure that has been recognized as the leading area of Serbian-Chinese cooperation, the interlocutors agreed that it is necessary to develop cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.



Cao Jianming told the Prime Minister that the International Imports Fair will be held in Shanghai in November this year and invited Serbia to participate and present its products to the markets of as many countries as possible.



Brnabic expressed her satisfaction with the fact that Chinese President Xi Jinping accepted the invitation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to visit Serbia again, saying that this will be an exceptional opportunity for further deepening of relations between the two countries.