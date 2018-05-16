Politics Vucic publicly confirms he received Western plan for Kosovo Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic confirmed in Sofia on Wednesday that he received a plan the West prepared as a proposal to solve the Kosovo issue. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 16, 2018 | 16:01 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

B92's reporter said this was the first time that Vucic has said it publicly - after several days of media speculation that the West was "making threats and blackmailing him and Serbia."

"Nobody's making threats against Serbia and me. There's been pressure on Serbia for five years now because the West wants Kosovo's independence. We do not. Does that obligate us? No. Is our position easy? No. If I received anything that could suit the Serbian public I would have gone before the people, but I received only indications," Vucic said.



As he specified: "We have a certain plan, but I am not satisfied with certain details."



"We are looking for a compromise solution and for interests of Serbs in Kosovo, but also of the Republic of Serbia, to be taken into account," Vucic said.