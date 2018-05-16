Politics Serbian PM at meetings of Western Balkan Summit in Sofia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will take part in two events at the Summit of the Western Balkans on May 17-18 in Sofia. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, May 16, 2018 | 15:21 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Brnabic will take part on May 17 at the "Strategic Dialogue for the Western Balkans" organized by the World Economic Forum.

World leaders and representatives of international organizations and industry will discuss three key themes for the region: economic growth, trade and investment, the importance of the digital agenda in the context of technological development and the strengthening of the role of a new generation of young leaders.



The prime minister will talk about the digital agenda and the importance of regional integration. She will also present the most important results in the field of digitization and the development of new technologies.



President of the World Economic Forum Borga Brenda, EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov, President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti and Director of the Program for Europe of the World Economic Forum Martina Larkin will take part in the event.



Since October 2016, Ana Brnabic is a member of the "New Leaders for Europe" group of the World Economic Forum made up of young politicians and decision makers from several European countries.



As the first representative of Serbia, Brnabic chaired a working group of the World Economic Forum, which analyzed migration and border issues. As the only prime minister from the region, she participated in the preparation of the World Economic Forum "Recovery of Europe" report, which was presented at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January this year, in which she prepared a section on migration and borders.



On the second day of her stay in Sofia on May 18, the Prime Minister will participate in the Vienna Economic Forum.



The meeting will be attended by prime ministers of the Western Balkans and representatives of economic institutions, who will discuss current economic issues in the region.