Politics "I'll let you know when I receive acceptable Kosovo plan" President Aleksandar Vucic says citizens of Serbia will be informed "once he receives something in official form, that it is acceptable in any way." Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 16, 2018 | 09:58

(Tanjug, file)

This was president's comment on media reports that he had received a plan from Western countries for resolving the Kosovo issue.

"When there is something that I would receive in official form, that would be in any way acceptable, or something we would have to talk about or declare ourselves on, I will be very pleased and I will be very willing to inform you, and all other citizens of Serbia about it," Vucic told reporters in Dusseldorf, Germany, where he was visiting on Tuesday.



Vucic emphasized that he was "very attentive" on this issue.



"If there was a straw that we could clutch at and accept something, solve conflicts, if there was a straw that would mean safety, security for our people in Kosovo and stability in future relations, I would inform you about it with great joy. That's not the case now," said Vucic.