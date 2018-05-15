Politics No Serbian diplomat attended Netanyahu's reception - MFA No Serbian diplomat attended the reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Serbia announced on Tuesday. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, May 15, 2018 | 16:11 Tweet Share The Serbian MFA building (mfa.gov.rs, file)

This reception was organized by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day before the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.

"On the occasion of domestic media reports, which state, referring to Israeli media, that Serbia was on the list of 32 countries who sent their diplomats to the reception that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted a day before the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considers it necessary to inform that no Serbian diplomat attended the reception in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel," a statement said.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs "once again points out to the well-known and principled position of Serbia towards the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, such as supporting a peaceful and sustainable two-state solution, without prejudging the future status of Jerusalem, while respecting all relevant UN resolutions," it is added.



In this light, Serbia is, at the bilateral level, committed to improving the traditionally good relations with Israel and with Palestine and will seek to constructively contribute to finding a lasting and sustainable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue, the statement said.