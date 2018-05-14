Politics Japanese "interested in infrastructure projects in Serbia" Deputy PM and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic spoke on Monday in Belgrade with Japanese Ambassador Junichi Maruyama. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, May 14, 2018 | 14:12 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

They discussed "projects in the field of road, rail, water and air traffic," as well as "possibilities for cooperation between the two countries in the field of infrastructure and energy efficiency," the Serbian government announced.

Mihajlovic "expressed her satisfaction with Japan's interest in participating in the implementation of infrastructure projects of the Ministry through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)."



She "expressed her hope that in the forthcoming period we will sign cooperation agreements with our Japanese partners, primarily in the field of air and water transport, as well as in the field of energy efficiency, bearing in mind the great experience that Japan has" and "added that Serbia is interested in Japanese design solutions when it comes to building a metro from the airport to the city."



Maruyama "pointed out that Japan is interested in taking part in important projects implemented by the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure and suggested that a meeting be held soon between delegations of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Serbian Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure," the government said.