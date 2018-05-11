Politics "Fight against corruption among government's priorities" PM Ana Brnabic has attended the first meeting of the Coordination Body implementation of recommendations of the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO). Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, May 11, 2018 | 16:51 Tweet Share

The meeting was also attended by Minister of Justice Nela Kuburovic.

PM Ana Brnabic has attended the first meeting of the Coordination Body implementation of recommendations of the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO).



Brnabic pointed out that the work of this body is extremely important because the fight against corruption is one of the priorities of the government.



It is important that we create the environment in society where corruption is not something we cannot fight. A decisive struggle against any corruptive activity is important, whether it is the so-called “small or" big "corruption, she said at the beginning of the meeting, and added that she has great expectations from the work of this government body.



Kuburovic pointed out that the fight against corruption is one of the priorities of the government of Serbia, which can be seen by the formation of this body. She underlined that the claim is false that Serbia has not fulfilled any of the GRECO recommendations, because most of them are at least partially fulfilled.



The process of amending the Constitution in the field of justice is underway, as well as the work on the draft law on lobbying, whose adoption will represent the fulfillment of a large number of anti-corruption measures.



Bearing in mind that several institutions are involved in implementation of GRECO recommendations, Kuburovic emphasized that all competent institutions must be fully committed to work on their implementation.



In addition to the National Assembly and the Anti-Corruption Agency, she said that the High Judicial Council and the State Prosecutorial Council play a significant role in the fulfillment of these measures.



According to her, many of the anti-corruption measures defined in the Action Plan for Chapter 23 are also GRECO recommendations, so the process of European integration of Serbia depends on the speed and quality of their fulfillment.



The Coordinating Body dealing with the recommendations of GRECO is comprised of representatives of the Anti-Corruption Agency, the National Assembly, the High Judicial Council, the State Prosecutors Council, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.