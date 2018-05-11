Politics West readies agreement: UN to Kosovo, EU to Serbia? Western countries - the US, the UK, France, Germany and Italy - have met in Washington to discuss Belgrade and Pristina talks. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 11, 2018 | 11:21 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Western countries - the US, the UK, France, Germany and Italy - have met in Washington to discuss Belgrade and Pristina talks.

So far it has been thought that this normalization does not imply recognition of Kosovo by Serbia, but only a recognition of reality, that is, allowing the membership of Kosovo in the UN, which would allow Serbia to become a member of the EU.



Among western diplomats, the media say, there is already alignment on what might be considered the leading principles. One of these principles is that "it is better to have no agreement than to have a bad agreement" between the parties.



A bad agreement would be a partition of Kosovo and something like the Serb Republic in Kosovo, the media write, referring to unnamed sources.



With this goal, apart from Brussels, talks are taking place in other centers, like Berlin, and it is stated that German Chancellor Angela Merkel has already called to her cabinet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic twice, and that she met with the Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Wednesday.