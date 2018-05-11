Politics PM chairs meeting of Council for National Minorities Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Thursday that the Council for National Minorities was of great importance for our country. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, May 11, 2018 | 10:32 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The government's policy is based on tolerance, respect for the rights of national minorities and their integration into a wider social community, the government announced on its website.

Brnabic "stressed that the level of discrimination of minority groups and members of national communities is in decline, but in order to become a fully inclusive society we have much more to do."



She presented representatives of national councils of national minorities with the significance of the project's Address Register, jointly implemented by the Republic Geodetic Authority, the Post of Serbia and the Standing Conference of Towns and Municipalities and Local Self-Government.



The updating of the address register is another important step towards the introduction of the state order and modernization of the state administration, the Prime Minister pointed out, explaining that in this way the citizens and the economy will be enabled efficient and easily accessible services provided by the state.



Brnabic stressed that the plan is to hold elections for national councils of national minorities by the end of this year.