Politics Serbian PM meets with BiH Parliamentary Assembly delegation Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met on Thursday in Belgrade with members of the collegium of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH). Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, May 10, 2018 | 12:28

According to the Serbian government, they "stressed that regional development is extremely important for the two countries, since without the common economic and economic success of all countries in the region, achievements in the field of European integration cannot be expected."

At the meeting, Brnabic stressed that without a peaceful and stable region, there is no better life for citizens, and in that context, she underlined the significant efforts Serbia invests in infrastructure development and infrastructure connectivity with Bosnia-Herzegovina.



Speaking about economic cooperation, she said that foreign trade with Bosnia-Herzegovina, as a very important partner of Serbia, is getting better and recording continuous growth, which in the coming years should reach EUR 2 billion.



In 2017, she remarked, trade was worth EUR1.72 billion, while in the current year, in the first two months, the exchange amounted to EUR 256.5 million, which is 19.4 percent more than in the same period of the previous one.



The guests from Sarajevo underlined the importance of dialogue and talks with Belgrade, in particular the relationship between the Council of Ministers and the government of Serbia, and expressed great expectations regarding the progress of Bosnia-Herzegovina on the path of European integration, bearing in mind that Serbia is the leader in that field.