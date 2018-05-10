Politics Cypriot President Anastasiades welcomed in Belgrade Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday welcomed his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in a ceremony in front of the Palace of Serbia in Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 10, 2018 | 10:43 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The two presidents will first hold a face to face meeting, and afterwards lead their countries' delegations in plenary talks.

The Serbian president will then present his Cypriot counterpart with the Order of the Republic of Serbia on a Sash, for his merit in developing and strengthening peaceful cooperation and friendly relations between Serbia and Cyprus.



The two presidents will later address the media.



Anastasiades will also meet with Prime Minister Anom Brnabic. As previously announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the president of Cyprus and Serbian officials will discuss bilateral cooperation, Serbia's EU integration, the Brussels dialogue, and current affairs in the Western Balkans.