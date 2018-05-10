Politics Meeting on Belgrade-Pristina dialogue held in US - reports Representatives of the US, the UK, France, Italy and Germany are in Washington for talks on the the final stage of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 10, 2018 | 09:50 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

Pristina-based Albanian language daily Gazeta Express said it has learned this.

A source told the newspaper that representatives of the five most powerful Western countries have gathered in Washington to hold consultations on the talks between Belgrade and Pristina.



At these consultations, Europeans are represented by political directors for the Balkans, and the US side also has representatives at that level from the State Department.



Currently, the Kosovo dialogue is taking place at the level of the presidents under the auspices of the EU.



It is expected that the final phase will begin soon, although it is not known exactly when.



There is, however, a belief that an intensive process can be expected this time, which will lead to the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina.



The newspaper recalles that, according to the Serbian president, it is expected that this process will be completed at most in one year's time.