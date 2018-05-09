Politics PM and OSCE mission head discuss judiciary, media Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met on Tuesday in Belgrade with head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia Ambassador Andrea Orizio, the Serbian government announced. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, May 9, 2018 | 09:13 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

They spoke about "the participation of this organization in the reform processes in the field of rule of law, judicial reforms, and the situation in the media in Serbia."

According to this, Orizio "praised Serbia for the speed of reforms and achieved results, especially in the field of economy and fiscal policy, stressing that the OSCE provides strong support to Serbia in the efforts to reform the judiciary, improve the rule of law, and fight corruption and organized crime."



The officials agreed that the work on further improvement of the media environment should continue through an inclusive process involving all stakeholders.



Brnabic thanked for the readiness of the OSCE Mission to assist in the development of a new media strategy and to support the improvement of the media situation in Serbia.



The prime minister assessed that the most important task for Serbia is the completion of the judicial reform, which is a condition for the continuation of the overall reforms in the country, the arrival of a large number of foreign investors and economic stability.



She pointed out that the establishment of a stable judicial system, as the leading force of the society and the drivers of further reforms, is in the greatest interest of the state and citizens of Serbia.



The head of the OSCE Mission concluded that Serbia in the past period paid a lot of attention to the topic of national minorities and the improvement of legal frameworks in this field.



He confirmed the readiness of that mission to continue cooperating with the state on the issue of minority rights. He cited as a good example the project called the learning of the minority language, which the OSCE carried out in the past years in the municipalities of Presevo and Bujanovac, stressing that it was positively surprised by the response of persons of Albanian nationality to learning the Serbian language.



Brnabic expressed gratitude to the Head of the OSCE Mission for a long-standing constructive partnership with Serbia and the readiness to work together to strengthen the Serbian society and institutions through their knowledge and experience.



She commended the work of the Mission and Orizio, primarily in fostering dialogue at the national and regional level, supporting the civil sector and strengthening democratic institutions.