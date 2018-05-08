Politics "Three firm votes in favor of our territorial integrity" The most important message after visiting India, Nepal and Sri Lanka is that Serbia has three firm votes in favor of its territorial integrity and sovereignty. Source: Beta Tuesday, May 8, 2018 | 16:45 Tweet Share Ivica Dacic is seen with Nimal Siripala de Silva, minister of transport and civil aviation of Sri Lanka (Tanjug)

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Ivica Dacic, at the end of his tour of the three countries.

"These visits are of great importance as they happened many years after the previous high-level meetings. When it comes to Sri Lanka after 21 years, when it comes to India, after 10 years, and with Nepal after seven years," Dacic said.



He said that all the discussions were "very positive" and that his interlocutors pointed out they would not change their position on Kosovo, the Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday.



"Politically speaking, these were very successful visits. In the past, Serbia has not used sufficiently the positive heritage from the past, and left it to the other side to work with our friends, because we were not in regular communication and we did not inform them about what is happening," he said.



Economic relations could be better, Dacic continued, adding that it was very important to organize business conferences, as well as to work on connecting the chambers of commerce.



He said it was also necessary to consider abolishing visas for citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka.



"It is possible to increase the number of scholarships for students coming to our country, but it is also necessary to find modalities for cooperation in the field of tourism, pharmaceuticals, medicine, and military industries," Dacic said.



According to the minister, the plan is to continue talking with all "friendly countries" in order for them to maintain their position towards the territorial integrity of Serbia, while work will also continue with those countries which Belgrade expects to withdraw their recognitions of Kosovo.