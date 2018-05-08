Politics Assembly speaker "ready to leave" if Kosovo rep show up Representatives of so-called states that Serbia does not recognize cannot participate in an inter-parliamentary conference in Belgrade. Source: Beta Tuesday, May 8, 2018 | 14:26 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Serbian National Assembly President Maja Gojkovic said this on Tuesday, responding to opposition SRS party leader and assembly member Vojislav Seselj, who said chair of the Kosovo Assembly's Committee on Foreign Affairs Vjosu Osmani-Sadriu had been invited to a gathering in Belgrade.

Speaking at the Serbian Assembly, Gojkovic said she had no such information, but would check whether Seselj's claim was true.



"Certainly assembly members from so-called states that Serbia does not recognize cannot come, because they don't have official invitations either from the Serbian Assembly, or from the president, or from the government. I guarantee that if it is otherwise, I am the one ready to leave," Gojkovic said.



Seselj today asked for the chair of the Serbian Assembly's Committee on European Integration, Nenad Canak from the opposition LSV party, to be sacked, because he invited Osmani-Sadriu to the gathering he is organizing.



Seselj said Canak scheduled the event as an inter-parliamentary conference under the name, "Through the idea of the EU toward peace and development," that will be held in Belgrade May 11-12.