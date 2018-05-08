Politics Russian and Serbian presidents set to meet in Moscow Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will meet in Moscow on Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who on Monday started his fourth term in office. Source: Beta, Tanjug Tuesday, May 8, 2018 | 12:13 Tweet Share (EPA, file)

As announced by the Kremlin, Vucic is in the Russian capital on a working visit to attend the 73rd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The two-day visit comes at the invitation of the Russian president, and Vucic will be the first statesman to meet with Putin after his inauguration the day before. The two leaders will start their meeting at about 19:00 hours Moscow time, in the Kremlin.



After that, they will continue their talks during a working dinner. The Kremlin has not fully specified what the topics will be - but there is no doubt that one of the main ones will be the issue of Kosovo and Metohija.



The Kremlin's announcement said that Putin and Vucic "plan to discuss the current state and prospects of the Russia-Serbia cooperation, progress of joint investment projects, and to exchange opinions on topical regional issues."



The Russian side is convinced that the talks between will be substantial and mutually beneficial, and held in a business spirit, but at the same time in an informal atmosphere.



On Wednesday, the Serbian president will attend the Victory Day military parade in Moscow.



Russian media are reporting that the only other foreign official in attendance will be Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



After the parade, the Serbian president will lay a wreath at the Tomb to the Unknown Soldier, and then flowers at the memorials dedicated to Russia's Hero Cities. Vucic will also attend a reception at the Grand Kremlin Palace.