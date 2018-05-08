Serbian finance minister resigns
Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic has resigned, b92.net was able to confirm late on Monday.
In the written resignation submitted to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Vujovic said he was stepping down for "family, personal, and professional reasons," but would remain available in a possible advisory role.
Brnabic should forward Vujovic's resignation to the National Assembly on Tuesday.
Some media reports suggest he could be replaced by Belgrade Mayor Sinisa Mali.