Politics Serbian finance minister resigns Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic has resigned, b92.net was able to confirm late on Monday. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, May 8, 2018 | 10:19

In the written resignation submitted to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Vujovic said he was stepping down for "family, personal, and professional reasons," but would remain available in a possible advisory role.

Brnabic should forward Vujovic's resignation to the National Assembly on Tuesday.



Some media reports suggest he could be replaced by Belgrade Mayor Sinisa Mali.