Serbian finance minister resigns

Serbian Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic has resigned, b92.net was able to confirm late on Monday.

Source: B92, Tanjug
(Tanjug, file)
In the written resignation submitted to Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, Vujovic said he was stepping down for "family, personal, and professional reasons," but would remain available in a possible advisory role.

Brnabic should forward Vujovic's resignation to the National Assembly on Tuesday.

Some media reports suggest he could be replaced by Belgrade Mayor Sinisa Mali.

