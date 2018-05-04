Politics EU's draft budget earmarks no money for enlargement The proposal of the European Union budget from 2021 until 2027 does not provide any funds for enlargement. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 4, 2018 | 16:06 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

However, Secretary General of the European Movement in Serbia Suzana Grubjesic says that this does not mean that there will be no enlargement by then.

She told Tanjug that, in case an agreement on joining the Union were signed, the organization would "quickly make a budget amendment and open the enlargement line."



Grubjesic explained that this was done in Croatia's case, and before that with Bulgaria and Romania.



"Therefore, this is not an indicator that they have given up on enlargement," she stressed.



At the moment, Grubjesic continued, this is a budget proposal that will be adopted in June 2019.