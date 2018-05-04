Politics Serbia sends protest note to EU because of Kosovo The Serbian Mission to the EU has sent a protest note to President of the European Committee of the Regions Karl-Heinz Lambertz. Source: Tanjug Friday, May 4, 2018 | 13:43 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

As stated, the protest was lodged because of the use of Kosovo's symbols during a recent event in Brussels.

The Mission said that "symbols of the so-called state of Kosovo" had been used during a festival dubbed, "Proud of My Region and Its Culture," held within the framework of EU's Enlargement Day.



The note highlights that Serbia expects the Committee of the Regions - EU's assembly of regional and local representatives - to fully respect the status neutrality of the EU regarding Kosovo and Metohija, and to remove all promotional documents containing Kosovo symbols.