Politics Serbian FM comments on UK's Kosovo initiative Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic has told Sputnik that Serbia will ask all members of the UN Security Council to respect Resolution 1244. Source: Beta Friday, May 4, 2018 | 09:30 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

He added that Serbia will also ask to keep sessions dedicated to Kosovo open.

According to the Russian website, Dacic said this following news of UK's intention to launch an initiative to either close UN Security Council sessions on Kosovo to the public or stop holding them altogether.



Allegedly, London's goal is to "move" the subject of Kosovo into the section of "procedural issues" because in that format Russia and China would not be able to use their right to veto.



"We will not observe that initiative idly, if it is launched. Serbia has partners in the UN Security Council where the approach to Kosovo and Metohija is concerned and that topic must in no way be marginalized or abolished," said Dacic.



Sputnik is reporting that Serbia primarily counts on the support of Security Council permanent members Russia and China to prevent the abolishment of public sessions on Kosovo, but that Belgrade expects all members to understand the importance of the subject.