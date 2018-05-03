Politics FM accepts role of crooner - but doesn't do Nazi-era songs Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on Thursday told the Croatian prime minister he would "no longer react to his words." Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, May 3, 2018 | 17:27 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

However - before he made good on this promise - Dacic responded to Andrej Plenkovic in an ongoing war of words between the two neighboring Balkan countries - to say that his lack of any further reaction would follow - unless, that is, Plenkovic "went out and said that Croatia's (WW2 military) companies had liberated Berlin, along with Red Army units."

This was an apparent dig - as the WW2-Ustasha-run Independent State of Croatia (NDH), a Nazi and Fascist-allied entity - could not have possibly taken part in "liberating Berlin" in 1945.



This response late on Thursday came after Plenkovic spoke about Dacic as "a failed crooner" - specifically, a failed "schlager singer" - a loan word from German used in both Serbian and Croatian, and the term Plenkovic reached for in his original comment - apparently a reference to the Serbian foreign minister's documented penchant for singing in public.



But Dacic - who has been comfortable to, in the past, cover anything from Serbian, Russian, Greek, to Turkish popular and folk songs - while mostly performing for his high-level diplomatic audiences during the less formal portions of their interactions - revealed on Thursday that his "repertoire" nevertheless does not include "Lili Marlene" - a song whose very title is in Serbia culturally a trigger word strongly and historically associated with the brutal WW2 Nazi German occupation of the country.



In his response during the ongoing "Croatia-Serbia war of words," Dacic said:



"Sorry, Plenkovic, I can't sing Lili Marlene, or Thompson's 'For home ready'. And you, Croats, would have been better off hanging on to the schlager songs."



Speaking for the Tanjug agency, Dacic said that Plenkovic was "attacking Serbia every day because he needs an enemy to improve his ratings (at home) as an anemic politician."



"Croatian Premier Andrej Plenkovic obviously has nothing else to do, other than attacking Serbia every day, making Croatia today a country quarreling with Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Hungary, almost all of its neighbors," Dacic said.



As for the personal insults he had heard from Plenkovic, Dacic said these "did not matter" - but singled out as "scandalous" the Croatian PM's pronouncements regarding his nation's behavior during the Second World War - something "even children are aware of" - namely, that "on June 15, 1941, Croatia joined the triple pact of Germany, Italy, and Japan, and remained loyal to Hitler even after his suicide on April 30, 1945."



"(Communist Yugoslav) Partisans entered (Croatian capital) Zagreb only on May 8 (1945), after the (Nazi) Germany had capitulated. The Ustashas were still fighting," Dacic said, adding:



"The Serbs brought down the pact with Hitler on March 27, 1941 - while the Croatians welcomed (Nazi) Germans in Zagreb on April 10 (1941), with flowers and exaltation."



Dacic then went on to remind Plenkovic that Croats had indeed fought at WW2's famous Battle of Stalingrad in Russia - but on the side of Hitler, i.e. Germany.



Another point Dacic made was that ethnic Serbs in Croatia during the Second World War were made to wear "blue ribbons" - to identify their ethnicity - while Croatia also organized "concentration camps for children - unlike anywhere else in Europe."



"Where (else) in Europe today Nazi greetings are being used," wondered Dacic, and then said:



"It's not a scandal that I'm mentioning it - the scandal is the denial of the crime, and its relativization. And as I will always fight against the rehabilitation of Nedic (a WW2-era Serbia Nazi collaborator) and other traitors and criminals in Serbia, so I will always raise my voice against those rehabilitating the NDH and relativizing the Ustasha crimes," Dacic said.