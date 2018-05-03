Politics Dacic sends list of 20,000 children murdered in Croatia Serbian FM Ivica Dacic says he will send the names of 20,000 children killed in Jasenovac and other death camps in Croatia during World War II to Zagreb. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 3, 2018 | 10:27 Tweet Share (screen capture)

This has been reported by the daily Vecernje Novosti, which added that Serbia will in this way respond to the attempts to relativize the crimes of the Ustasha regime of the Independent State of Croatia (NDH).

Dacic said that the list of victims will be sent to Zagreb by registered mail.



"I planned to do that before, but whenever I decide to deliver the list to a certain minister, they get sacked. It was the same when I wanted to send the list of the murdered children to former head of Croatian diplomacy Stir. But this time they will receive registered mail," said is Dacic.



The minister stressed that "at least for the sake of honoring the victims" Croatian officials would have to keep quiet, instead of seeking new investigations like Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, who spoke in favor of establishing "an international commission to determine the number of victims in Jasenovac."