Politics Serbian PM to attend Jahorina Economic Forum Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will take part in the Jahorina Economic Forum in Bosnia-Herzegovina on May 3. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, May 2, 2018 | 16:54

According to the Serbian government, "the central topic will be regional cooperation as a driver of economic development."

Brnabic will address the opening of the forum, while she and Serb Republic (RS) Prime Minister Zeljka Cvijanovic will speak at the central panel dedicated to "importance of regional cooperation."