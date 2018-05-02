Politics "Fake union protest" slammed by opposition party The Democratic Party of Serbia (DSS) says that the protest organized on Labor Day by two trade unions was "fake." Source: Beta Wednesday, May 2, 2018 | 12:16 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The presences of Minister of Labor Zoran Djordjevic speaks to that, the opposition party announced on Wednesday.

In addition, they point out that the participation of Djordjevic was "a vulgar and open insult to the dissatisfied workers."



Djordjevic "showed a great courage in expressin cynicism" by stating that the government and the Ministry of Labor are in favor of the same goals as the trade unions that walked in Belgrade yesterday under the slogan, "Let wages grow, and young people stay."



The DSS added that "courage of the same type" was also demonstrated by the leaders of the Alliance of Independent Trade Unions of Serbia and of the United Branch Trade Union Nezavisnost, who organized the "staged" protest.



"A warning message was from the meeting about the full cooperation of these pro-government unions, who renounced their declared goals, with the government, which is responsible for the unsatisfactory position of the workers," the DSS said.



The party added that it was up to the members of these two representative unions to reevaluate and assess the meaning of their further membership and financing of those unions after this "blatant betrayal of their trust."