Politics Dacic to visit India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will be in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka May 2-8, the Foreign Ministry has announced. Monday, April 30, 2018 | 13:02

Dacic will be meeting with top officials of the three countries, a statement said.

Strengthening overall bilateral relations with these traditionally friendly countries, as well as agreements on modalities for improving cooperation in all areas of mutual interest will be on the agenda of the expected meetings.



The visit to these countries will also be an opportunity for the first deputy prime minister to present the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as to convey the gratitude of the government of Serbia for their support to the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of our country, the statement said.