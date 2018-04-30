Politics If Croats want diplomatic war, they'll have it - Serbian FM Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says his country's policy toward Croatia will be based on the principle of reciprocity going forward. Source: Beta Monday, April 30, 2018 | 12:30 Tweet Share (screen capture)

Dacic also stressed that Belgrade will respond in kind if Zagreb decides to withdraw its ambassador.

"I hope that reason will prevail and that we will continue on the path of good-neighborly cooperation, the route set out by presidents Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and Aleksandar Vucic. But if they want a diplomatic war, they'll have a diplomatic war," he told the tabloid Informer in an interview.



In the article, published under the headline, "If Croats want war, well they'll have war!," Dacic recalled that Croatia first declared Serbian Defense Minister a persona non grata, to which Serbia responded with the same measure against Croata's defense minister, acting on the principle of reciprocity.



"Reciprocal measure are customary practice in diplomacy. This is done everywhere. Of course, we're not pleased with this, but we are forced to do it. We are merely reacting, responding to their moves. If there are new hostile moves taken by authorities in Zagreb, we are ready to react," Dacic said.



The minister described reciprocity as "the mother of diplomacy," and observed that US and Russian presidents "do the same."



As for the possibility of Croatia slowing down Serbia's EU path, Dacic said it was "not certain Zagreb will in June block the opening of new negotiating chapters with the EU."



"They tried this in the past, and it either didn't work or didn't last long," Dacic said.