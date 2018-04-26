Politics Daily: Dacic was referring to France - "UK also meddling" Countries that have recognized Kosovo but are reexamining that decision will face France's protest if they decide to revoke it, Vecernje Novosti writes. Source: Vecernje novosti Thursday, April 26, 2018 | 09:44 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

The Belgrade-based daily recalls that Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic previously revealed that he learned one permanent UN Security Council member who is also an influential EU member "intends to send protest notes to every country that revokes its recognition of Kosovo" - but did not say who it was.

EU members on the Security Council include France and the UK, while the countries that have so far revoked their recognition of Kosovo are Guinea Bissau, Suriname, and Burundi.



The newspaper writes that the UK also intends to deal a low blow to Serbia.



"Our sources are saying that London is officially demanding the canceling of UN Security Council sessions on Kosovo, or reducing them to the level of consultations closed to the public," Vecernje Novosti said.



Since they will preside over the Council in August, the article continued, it is highly likely the British will succeed, because procedural proposals cannot be vetoed by members opposed to them - in this case, Russia and China.