"EU has serious disease; Croatia to face countermeasures"

Kosovo is a priority in all diplomatic activities of Serbia, says Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic. Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Dacic added that the visit of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel was important because that country will now have more understanding for Serbia.

He stressed that it was therefore important to "reach everyone" - but that he does not expect that the EU will react differently now.



"The EU is suffering from a serious illness, it is deaf and mute when it comes to Serbia. Perhaps the disease is curable, that needs to be worked on," Dacic told TV Pink.



As for the statement made by Blerim Shala, an adviser to Hashim Thaci, who said the Community of Serbian Municipalities (ZSO) could only be formed after the signing of a legally binding agreement, Dacic said he would withdraw his signature from the Brussels agreement because of it.



He recalled that Shala was present when the Brussels agreement was signed and that he knows this was not a condition for forming the ZSO.



Dacic also recalled that Serbia made numerous compromises, that (Serbs) integrated into Pristina institutions, participated in elections and in the government, but stressed that Pristina has not fulfilled its obligation and formed the ZSO.



Dacic also said Serbia will take reciprocal measures in response to Croatia's decision to ban Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin from entering that country.



"When it comes to Vulin, I do not think that Serbo's will accept such stance from Croatia. We will take countermeasures. The president said reciprocal measures. That means that Serbia will make the same move, and we will discuss it at the next session of the Serbian government," he said.



Commenting on Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic's statement that Serbia was the aggressor, Dacic said that the only aggressor was the Independent State of Croatia (NDH), which included Serbian towns of Zemun, Sabac, and Novi Sad (during WW2).



It is a mistake of Serbia, Dacic said, that no film has been made about (NDH death camp) Jasenovac, which was one of the cruelest camps.