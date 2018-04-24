Politics Serbia opens consulate in Los Angeles Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs State Secetary Nemanja Stevanovic attended the ceremonial opening of the Consulate of the Republic of Serbia in Los Angeles. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, April 24, 2018 | 12:10 Tweet Share Nemanja Stevanovic (L), Ryan F. Osborne (Tanjug/MFA)

The consulate is headed by Honorary Consul Dr. Ryan F. Osborne.

An MFA statement said that the Consulate covers the consular area of the territory of the US state of California.



Dr. Ryan F. Osborne is a renowned American surgeon-oncologist, a specialist in tumor surgery on the head and neck, the statement said.



The opening of the Consulate will make a significant contribution to improving bilateral relations and cooperation with the state of California and strengthening ties with the Serbian diaspora, it added.



Most Serbs in California live in Los Angeles and its surroundings - about 50,000 people. They are well-organized, and measured by the renown of its members, this is probably the most influential Serb community in the US, the Serbian MFA said.



About 30 Serbian professors and scientists work in California's best-known, Los Angeles-based academic institutions, while a significant number of our citizens work in the film, TV, and music industry, as well as in colleges and universities. There are ten Serbian Orthodox Churches in this area, the statement remarked.