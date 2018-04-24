Politics "Dialogue to lose meaning - but Belgrade won't abandon it" The Brussels dialogue would no longer make sense if the parliament in Pristina adopted the Kosovo government's proposed platform for dialogue with Belgrade. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, April 24, 2018 | 09:31 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

However, that doesn't have to mean the Serbian side would leave the dialogue held at the EU headquarters, Politika learned unofficially from the Serbian Presidency.

The newspaper reported that the new document produced by Ramush Haradinaj's government is "nonsensical" because it envisages the Brussels talks ending with "mutual recognition of Serbia and the self-proclaimed state of Kosovo" - which President Vucic and the government "will not agree to."



Haradinaj's government made this move because of the parliamentary crisis in Kosovo, caused by the Serb List existing the government, which will be solved in early parliamentary elections, most likely in June, Politika writes.