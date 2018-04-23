Politics "Serbia wants to earn place in EU with reforms" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Monday spoke at the opening of a plenary session of the National Convention on the EU, the Serbian government announced. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, April 23, 2018 | 16:48 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to this, Brnabic said that Serbia should not look for shortcuts to the EU, but make essential reforms that will make the life of citizens better.

Speaking at the fifth session of this body in the Serbian parliament, Brnabic said that this, just like any other government, does not have the capacity to make sweeping reforms on its own, but it must be open for organizations of civil society and the economy so that the country could go forward.



"Our European path must be essential, not just formal. I strongly believe that there must not be shortcuts on that road. I think that that road is difficult and full of challenges, the biggest of which is to correct the generations-old drawbacks of our society. If we manage to do that, we will be able to catch up with the most developed European societies," the prime minister said.



She noted that there are two things that we must not promise to citizens, and the first is that everything will be better all of a sudden, as soon as we become an EU member, that everyone will have a job with excellent salary.



"The EU is not a bottomless pit with money. It often represented itself as such to our neighboring countries and then they entered the EU without having made essential reforms. Then all of a sudden there is no pit with money, or there is money, but the country does not have the capacities to use it. We have to be totally open to citizens. A better life and standard of living depends only on us, and not the EU," the prime minister underlined.