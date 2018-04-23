Politics Security strategy drafts: Kosovo, neutrality, dialogue Serbia will not recognize Kosovo, it is stated in the drafts of the National Security Strategy and the Defense Strategy of the Ministry of Defense. Source: Tanjug Monday, April 23, 2018 | 12:39 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

A public debate will be taking place on both drafts through May 15, where representatives of state bodies, professional public, as well as everyone interested will participate, Belgrade-based daily Blic is reporting.

The newspaper published excerpts from the documents, that state Serbia will not recognize the unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo, but that, in the interest of regional stability and better Serb-Albanian relations, dialogue with the provisional institutions in Pristina will continue with the mediation of the EU, until a "sustainable and mutual agreement" is reached.



It is further stated that Serbia is committed to consistent implementation of all the agreements reached within the framework of the Brussels agreement, and that it will work actively in international organizations and through bilateral cooperation to prevent membership of Kosovo in international organizations, the UN in particular, as welll as affirmation of the unilaterally declared independence.



The drafts, the daily said, state that Serbia will give full support to participation of Serbs in the work of temporary institutions in Pristina and that, in order to protect the Serb and other non-Albanian population and increase the security of all citizens in the province, all necessary measures will be taken in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244.



It is pointed out that Serbia favors undiminished presence of KFOR and opposes the change of mandate and transformation of armed formations, called "the Kosovo Security Forces," into an armed force, as this would destabilize the situation in the the autonomous province of Kosovo and Metohija and undermine security in region.



When it comes to EU integration, it is stated that Serbia is firmly committed to contributing to the EU's common foreign, security and defense policy as part of the accession process, and to integrating into the concepts of this European policy.



The drafts envisage continued cooperation with key international actors, primarily with permanent members of the UN Security Council, and cooperation with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in order to contribute to global stability and security, in line with the policy of military neutrality.



The documents also stress that Serbia does not intend to become a member of NATO or another military alliance, but wants to improve trust with all its partners and achieve common goals.