Politics PM congratulates Army Day to members of Serbian Army Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has congratulated members of the Serbian Army on the occasion of April 23 - Serbian Army Day. Monday, April 23, 2018 | 10:50 A ceremony in Belgrade on Sunday ahead of Army Day (Tanjug)

"Thanks to your efforts and professionalism in carrying out your tasks, Serbia today has a strong and modern army, which guarantees the stability and progress of our country," Brnabic said.

"By engaging in United Nations and European Union peacekeeping missions, members of our army give full contribution to the preservation of peace and representing our country in a dignified manner," she added.



"I congratulate you the holiday that we celebrate while remembering Second Serbian Uprising and its importance for the creation of the modern Serbian state and army, and I am convinced that you will continue to perform your tasks professionally in the future," said the prime minister.