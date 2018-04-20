Politics Vinca Institute of Nuclear Sciences marks 70 years The 70th anniversary of the Vinca Institute of Nuclear Sciences was marked on Friday at the National Assembly of Serbia in Belgrade. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Friday, April 20, 2018 | 16:56 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said that that this scientific institution should be the pillar of Serbia's development, and called on companies to cooperate more with scientific institutes.

Brnabic said her government was offering every assistance to the Vinca Institute "in order for our country to fulfill its potentials with which it could compete with the best in Europe in the future," the Serbian government announced on it website.



"We will need your help, but I know that you have the potential and that only a little is missing so that we could have a different Serbia, Serbia of the future that will not think about competing with countries in the region, but with the best in Europe. Our responsibility is to do it today," the prime minister underlined.



Brnabic called on companies to cooperate with scientific institutions, and noted that those who in the past worked with Vinca"

"received many international awards, among others from financial institutions."