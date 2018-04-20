Politics Sweden ready to invest EUR 15bn in ecology projects Swedish Ambassador in Belgrade Jan Lundin says one third of the funds invested by Sweden in Serbia went toward environmental protection projects. Source: Beta Friday, April 20, 2018 | 12:31 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

According to a statement from the Serbian Ministry of Environmental Protection, Lundin, who met with Minister Goran Trivan, said his county was ready to invest USD 15 billion in projects dedicated to ecology.

Ecology is one of the most important issues in the process of Serbia's accession to the European Union, and Sweden will continue to support Serbia through donations to new projects, but also by educating young people, the diplomat is quoted as saying during his conversation with Trivan.



According to the statement, Trivan "expressed satisfaction and gratitude for the support and the selfless assistance that Sweden provides to Serbia, especially in the field of environmental protection."



"Sweden is one of the world's leading role models and leaders when it comes to care for the environment, and it is valuable for Serbia to have its support and encouragement on the path of European integration, especially in the field of environmental protection," Trivan said.



Representatives of the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) attended the meeting, and will, in cooperation with the ministry's sectors, identify and implement priority support projects.