Politics Minister: Police won't allow any gatherings in Hrtkovci Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Friday that the police will not allow any gatherings in the village of Hrtkovci. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 20, 2018 | 11:14

Several political organizations have announced possible gatherings in Hrtkovci and the state of Serbia will not allow endangering of public order and peace and of citizens freedoms, Stefanovic said when Tanjug agency asked whether the MUP would allow the holding of political rallies in that village.

"As far as we are concerned, the citizens can be completely calm, while political gatherings can be manifested in the Assembly, and there, in the manner prescribed by law, people's deputies confront their opinions," the minister said.



Stefanovic added that he would not allow this to happen in the streets.



Opposition SRS leader Vojislav Seselj announced on Thursday a rally in Hrtkovci and stated that the police had no basis to ban it.



Reacting to the announced rally, opposition LSV and DS parties said they would organize counter-rallies, in order to "protect their fellow citizens."