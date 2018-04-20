Politics Huge disgrace for Serbian diplomacy, outcome next week - FM The fate of Serbia's Ambassador To France Rajko Ristic and the director of the country's Cultural Center in Paris Radoslav Pavlovic will be known next week. Source: Tanjug Friday, April 20, 2018 | 10:29 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

It will be known in a few days whether the ambassador would be recalled, and the director sacked.

Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic told this to Belgrade daily Politika.



The events in Paris - the conflict between Pavlovic and the people from the Cultural Center who are close to Ambassador Ristic, which verged on a physical clash - has been described by Dacic as a "huge disgrace" for the Serbian diplomacy.



Dacic immediately ordered MFA officials Ivica Toncev - who is in charge of security issues - and Veljko Odalovic to travel to Paris, speak with those involved in the incident, and determine "what it was about exactly."



Meanwhile, media reports said that the conflict between the two had existed virtually from the day Pavlovic - a former adviser to former President Tomislav Nikolic - was appointed to head the Cultural Center.



Due to the recent events, the Center was shut down - something that "should not have happened," the MFA said.