Politics PM speaks with president of NATO Parliamentary Assembly Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met on Thursday in Belgrade with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO Paolo Alli, the Serbian government announced. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, April 20, 2018 | 09:17 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Brnabic told Alli that Serbia, although a military neutral country, without aspirations towards NATO membership or any other military alliance in the world, "has confirmed its commitment to further development of cooperation with the Alliance and the countries which are members of this organization."

Brnabic pointed out that Serbia has shown that it is a responsible partner, ready to cooperate with NATO and other international factors, primarily through participation in the "Partnership for Peace" program.



Alli emphasized that Serbia and NATO are firmly tied with a common interest in preserving peace and stability in the Western Balkans region.



Brnabic underlined that the presence of KFOR in Kosovo and Metohija is of paramount importance to Serbia, especially after a recent incident and the arrest of Director of the Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric by special units of the Kosovo police.



Earlier in the day, Alli was received by President Aleksandar Vucic.