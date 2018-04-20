Politics 0

PM speaks with president of NATO Parliamentary Assembly

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met on Thursday in Belgrade with President of the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO Paolo Alli, the Serbian government announced.

Source: srbija.gov.rs
Share
(Tanjug)
(Tanjug)

Brnabic told Alli that Serbia, although a military neutral country, without aspirations towards NATO membership or any other military alliance in the world, "has confirmed its commitment to further development of cooperation with the Alliance and the countries which are members of this organization."

Brnabic pointed out that Serbia has shown that it is a responsible partner, ready to cooperate with NATO and other international factors, primarily through participation in the "Partnership for Peace" program.

Alli emphasized that Serbia and NATO are firmly tied with a common interest in preserving peace and stability in the Western Balkans region.

Brnabic underlined that the presence of KFOR in Kosovo and Metohija is of paramount importance to Serbia, especially after a recent incident and the arrest of Director of the Serbian government’s Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric by special units of the Kosovo police.

Earlier in the day, Alli was received by President Aleksandar Vucic.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

Politics

Vucic and Mogherini "don't agree on everything"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke on Thursday afternoon in Belgrade with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who on a tour of the region.

Politics Friday, April 20, 2018 09:48 Comments: 0
(Tanjug)

NATO "respects Serbia's military neutrality"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Paolo Alli say that there is dialogue at the highest level between the two sides.

Politics Thursday, April 19, 2018 12:27 Comments: 8
(Tanjug)
page 1 of 3133 go to page