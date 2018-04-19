Politics NATO "respects Serbia's military neutrality" Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and NATO Parliamentary Assembly President Paolo Ali say that there is dialogue at the highest level between the two sides. Source: Tanjug Thursday, April 19, 2018 | 12:27 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to a press release from the Serbian Presidency, Ali "stressed that NATO respects the position of Serbia to be military neutral and define cooperation according to its needs."

Vucic said that the firm position of Serbia's military neutrality is not an obstacle for developing cooperation with NATO, but is instead in the interest of strengthening regional stability.



As stated, Ali supported the efforts invested by Serbia in preserving stability and strengthening cooperation in the Western Balkans region.



The president of Serbia emphasized the importance of cooperation with KFOR in order to ensure safety and survival of the Serb people in Kosovo and Metohija.



Vucic and Ali agreed that the participation of the delegation of the Serbian Assembly at the annual meetings of the Parliamentary Assembly of NATO, as an associate member, contributes to mutual understanding, the press release said.