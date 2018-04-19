Politics Serbian PM attends working dinner in Skopje Prime Minister Ana Brnabic took part in a working dinner in Skopje on Wednesday, the Serbian government announced. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, April 19, 2018 | 10:47 Tweet Share The dinner in Skopje (Tanjug)

The dinner was organized by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev "for representatives of the Western Balkans as part of the visit of Mogherini to the region."

The topics discussed were European integration, current political and security situation, as well as regional political and economic cooperation, a statement said.



The Serbian prime minister "reiterated that she is pleased that the European Commission's Annual Report on the process of Serbia's accession to the European Union recognizes the results of this and the previous Government of Serbia achieved in the implementation of economic reforms" and that the report was "positive and balanced for Serbia - but that the government will give comments to the European Union regarding parts with which it does not agree."



The prime minister "highlighted the importance of preserving peace and stability in the region, as well as the definite forming of the Community of Serb Municipalities, in accordance with the Brussels Agreement" and condemned the recent brutal arrest of Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric in Kosovska Mitrovica.



She informed the interlocutors about the details of the arrest.



Brnabic added that open dialogue at the political level, intensive economic cooperation and communication among young people is very important for stronger networking in the region.



When it comes to European integration, the Prime Minister welcomed the European Commission's recommendation on starting EU accession negotiations with Macedonia and Albania.