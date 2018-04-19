Politics Serbs will not form ZSO, we'll wait for Pristina - Vucic "Serbia will wait three and a half months, as it has been said, for the statute of the ZSO (to be drafted) - but this will not happen," says Aleksandar Vucic. Source: B92, RTS, Tanjug Thursday, April 19, 2018 | 09:18 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The president told the RTS on Wednesday that he will talk with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Federica Mogherini on Thursday, and that he expects "words of encouragement" from her.

He added that the main topic of their conversation will be the relationship between Belgrade and Pristina.



"We essentially talk about the relationship between Belgrade and Pristina, and everything else is ten percent of our talks. That relationship is our biggest obstacle to the European path," he said.



The president stressed that the only the agreement on the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO) is left to be implemented from the Brussels agreement - but, he said he "doesn't even hope for it to happen."



"Serbs will not form the ZSO either tomorrow or the day after, we have been waiting for five years, we will wait for those three months, so that no one can accuse Serbs of violating international agreements," Vucic said.



"They said they would come out with the statute for the ZSO. Serbia will wait for three and a half months, but I tell you now - we will not see it. Our position is pure, but difficult, terribly difficult. We are not talking with Albanians but with the countries that created an independent Kosovo and who are protecting, with Americans, Great Britain... Our hands are tied, and our goal and interest is to preserve security," he said.



"When you speak with those much stronger than you, your hands are tied to you, you are much weaker, but what remains for you is to fight bravely and proudly for your country, for the interests of your people, for the Serb people in Kosovo and Metohija, so that they can survive in their homes," he explained.



Vucic also said there is "no explanation that they can give him" and that "they cannot be telling him fairy tales about constitutions and laws" - because, as he pointed out, he "knows every letter and full stop that has been spoken in Brussels."



After the arrest in Kosovo on March 26 of Serbian Government's Office for Kosovo and Metohija Marko Djuric, the Serb List left the government in Pristina, and said it would start forming the ZSO on its own if Kosovo authorities did not start doing this by April 20.



After this, Pristina announced that the drafting process for the ZSO statute had started and would take place within a four-month time frame.



The EU-brokered Brussels agreement was reached between Belgrade and Pristina five years ago, on April 19, 2013. Pristina is yet to fulfill its obligation to form the ZSO, which Serbs consider the central part of the agreement.