Prime minister condemns conduct of Vojislav Seselj

The attempt at tearing apart Croatian or any other flag or state symbols and insulting members of official delegations on a friendly visit to our country is not a behavior that represents Serbia, Brnabic said, adding:

"In this way I want to condemn unambiguously, directly and in the harshest terms the conduct of Vojislav Seselj in the Serbian parliament.



The attempt at tearing apart Croatian or any other flag or state symbols and insulting members of official delegations on a friendly visit to Serbia is not a behavior that represents Serbia.



As the Prime Minister of Serbia, I urge all actors on the political scene to act in line with the goals that we as a society have set – to go forward and be an example of a country that, through cooperation with all, makes its own society stronger and actively contributes to the development of relations in the region and Europe. Serbia should offer solutions to all challenges that we have instead of pulling down the bridges that we are building with irresponsible behavior.



With a recent visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to Croatia and the meeting with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, the relations of the two countries have acquired a new dynamics. Statements of all our officials, meetings and moves made after that additionally confirmed the commitment of Serbia to develop good-neighborly relations with Croatia. That is the path that we opted for as Serbia is deeply committed to regional cooperation and achieving stability in the whole region.



The conduct of Vojislav Seselj does not represent the values of the government of Serbia and of the majority of our citizens.



Serbia is truly and deeply committed to cooperation, understanding and dialogue. These are values of a Serbia that is looking towards a better future for all our citizens and for all inhabitants of this region."