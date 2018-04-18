Politics Brnabic to attend dinner is Skopje with Haradinaj, other PMs Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will a dinner in Skopje on Monday organized by Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev for his colleagues from the region. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 18, 2018 | 12:12 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Tanjug is reporting that it received confirmation of this, and that beside Zaev and Brnabic, the dinner will be attended by prime ministers of Albania, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovina, as well as the Kosovo prime minister, Ramush Haradinaj.

Pristina-based Albanian language media said earlier in the day that Macedonian authorities on Tuesday "removed an Interpol warrant" in order to allow Haradinaj to travel to Skopje.



The notice for Haradinaj's arrest was issued at the request of Serbia, on charges of war crimes committed against civilians.



According to Bota Sot daily, Haradinaj was at the top of Interpol's list of 20 former commanders of the so-called Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) that was updated last week.



Last week, the EU announced that the informal gathering and the working dinner would also be attended by its foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who will in this way start her tour of the region.