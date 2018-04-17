Politics Thaci has telephone conversation with Merkel Kosovo President Hashim Thaci on Tuesday spoke on the phone with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, it has been announced. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, April 17, 2018 | 13:56 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

According to a statement, they discussed "strengthening of bilateral relations between the two states" and "the necessity of continuing the dialogue on the normalization of relations between Kosovo and Serbia."

According to this, Thaci "emphasized that Kosovo remains committed to the implementation of all the agreements reached so far and for reaching a legally binding final agreement between Kosovo and Serbia."



Merkel is cited as "congratulating Thaci on the constructive role of Kosovo in the dialogue process with Serbia, on the ratification of the agreement on marking the border line with Montenegro and on the functionalization of the management team, which is competent for the drafting of the draft statute of the association of Serb-majority municipalities."