Politics KFOR, EULEX, Kosovo security forces in joint exercise Members of KFOR, EULEX and Kosovo Security Force, the police, and the Agency for Management of Emergency Situations have started a joint exercise.

This has been reported by RTK in Serbian.

As stated, the aim of the exercise is to train commanders and staff of KFOR, EULEX and Kosovo security organizations in managing operations in cases of assistance in natural disasters and civil unrest.



The exercise, entitled "Silver Saber 2018", will be held in Film City and Pomazatin camps and at Slatina military airport. It will last until April 18, and commanded by the deputy commander of KFOR.



KFOR also stated that the exercise would be an opportunity to test the concept of first, second and third instance of response and establish a common understanding of tactics, techniques and procedures at the unit level.



Special attention will be dedicated to training for controlling masses and suppressing unrest, a statement said.