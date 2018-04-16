Politics Education as "priority, basis of Serbia’s development" PM Ana Brnabic opened on Monday a world competition in solving business case studies entitled "Belgrade Business International Case Competition" (BBICC). Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, April 16, 2018 | 16:14 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Besides the team from the Faculty of Organizational Sciences (FON) of the University of Belgrade, students from 20 prestigious universities and business schools from all over the world are taking part.

Brnabic, who was an honorary member of the jury of BBICC last year, wished a warm welcome to competitors from prestigious world universities and business schools, and pointed out that BBICC is one of the 12 most prestigious international competitions in case studies.



The prime minister underlined that education is at the top of the list of priorities of the Serbian government and the basis of every successful society.



I believe that you can enter the top ten or five world competitions, and the Serbian government will continue to support you because BBICC fits perfectly into our vision of education for the future, she said.



Brnabic pointed out that the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development implements significant education reforms with the goal of teaching children and young people how to think, not what to think.



We carried out a series of legal changes to bring knowledge closer to the economy, introduce dual education, support the entrepreneurial spirit, and want our students to learn how to start their businesses, the prime minister said.



Speaking about the significance of education reform, she said that during her official visit to London, the most important meeting was with representatives of the Rio Tinto mining company, with whom she spoke about the joint project Jadar and the kryptonite found near Loznica.



It is a new mineral and can be a mineral of the future. For this reason, we need people who think beyond the usual framework, who will be the decision makers and who will not be afraid of the unknown, Brnabic underlined.



BBICC is the most prestigious competition of this type in Southeast Europe. In addition to the FON team as a representative of the University of Belgrade, students from 20 prestigious universities and business schools from all over the world will take part in the competition.



The event gathered students from the United States of America, Canada, Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, Hungary, Denmark, Germany, Croatia, Lebanon and Australia.